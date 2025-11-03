Savour the sound of Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir this Christmas

'Our Christmas concert will be a special occasion': Members of Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir

The festive season is always a busy time for choirs – and Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir is no exception.

The singers will perform two large-scale concerts in December, spreading festive cheer across the area in their much-loved style.

The first is at The Hill Methodist Church in Kirkby-in-Ashfield on Saturday December 6, starting at 7pm. Concert-goers can expect a mixture of traditional carols and some foot-tapping family favorites from the choir under the direction of Ian Grice, accompanied by Maureen Lockwood on the piano.

Choir spokesman Geoff Mansfield said: “This venerable church has a wonderfully welcoming congregation, and they always make everyone feel like a part of their celebrations – no doubt our Christmas concert will be a special occasion.

"Although we have enjoyed previous performances in this church, it is the first time the choir has held a Christmas Concert here.”

Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are £10. Call 07807 602435 or 01623 455373 to book.

The second concert is at Forest Town Arena on Thursday December 18, starting at 7.30pm. The choir has performed at the venue every year for more than 20 years and will be joined top-class brass band, Newstead Brass, led by Martin Heartfield.

Mr Mansfield said: “We really look forward to this Christmas-defining event with Newstead Brass band, our choir in casual mode and a packed concert room with smiling happy faces. This is a great night out and brings the spirit of Christmas and celebration home to everyone.”

Tickets for the concert have already sold out.

The choir also hopes the new year will bring more members, with its usual message of ‘new year, new hobby’. Mr Mansfield said: “Our message attracts many and once they have joined often say ‘I wish I had joined earlier’.

"There is a great camaraderie in our choir, and we enjoy rehearsals for around 15 concerts per year which are not always in the local area. In 2026 we have visits planned to Portsmouth and Bury St Edmunds in which we share the stage with male voice and mixed ladies’ and gents’ choirs.”

The choir is staging two local landmark concerts in 2026, both of which are going to be at the Mansfield Rugby Club. The first is on March 28, with the singers joined by a top-class Welsh Male Voice Choir, Morriston Orpheus. The second is on June 20, with a guest to be announced.

Mr Mansfield added: “These concerts, choir life, the chance to become involved in a new and rewarding hobby in which you represent the town of Mansfield and make effective contributions to charity and the cultural life of our town await you, the potential new member.”

Rehearsals take place at St Augustine’s Church in Mansfield on Tuesdays at 7.30pm. Call 07956 148349 or 01623 455373 or visit www.mansfieldmvc.co.uk for more information.