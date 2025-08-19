Savour rock greats, sing along with pop favourites and experience extreme circus in Nottingham

Let Me Entertain You features the hits of Robbie Williams

Shocking circus acts and celebrations of Robbie Williams and Radiohead are among the latest shows announced for the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A beautifully bizarre blend of burlesque, drag, extreme stunts and contemporary circus, Cabaret Extreme aims to “bring the extreme into the mainstream,” designed to amaze, shock and inspire.

Most Popular

Theatregoers are promised a striking set, spectacular special effects and a live band that propels the show forward with a vibrant and expertly woven soundtrack. It’s build as a “world where the bizarre becomes beautiful, and the impossible becomes reality”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Circus Extreme is strictly for ages 18 and above. It comes to the venue on Tuesday February 3, 2026.

Let Me Entertain You – A Tribute To Robbie Williams is a new concert show celebrating the music and energy of the UK's biggest selling artist of the ‘90s.

Featuring songs such as Angels, Let Me Entertain You, Feel, Rock DJ and many more, it covers more than three decades of one of Britain's biggest superstars. And there are favourites like Relight My Fire and Magic to celebrate Robbie's time Take That.

The show comes to the venue on Wednesday February 18, 2026.

And The Radiohead Project is a live tribute show that celebrates one of the greatest bands of all time. With Mercury Prize wins and multiple Grammy awards, their music has shaped the sound of modern alternative rock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show aims to capture the depth and detail of Radiohead’s sound, from their breakthrough with Creep to albums including the groundbreaking work of OK Computer and In Rainbows. The set includes Fake Plastic Trees, No Surprises, Creep, Weird Fishes, Just and Karma Police, promising the authenticity and focus of the original tracks.

The performance brings Radiohead’s artistry vividly to life through powerful visuals and lighting.

The show comes to the venue on Friday May 8, 2026.

Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.