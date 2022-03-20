Sandi Toksvig hits the road again for live dates in Nottingham and Sheffield

See Sandi Toksvig when she comes to Nottingham and Sheffield with her latest live show. (Photo by Steve Ullathorne)

Next Slide Please… can be seen at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on May 18 and then Sheffield City Hall (Oval Hall) on June 17.

Her first national tour since 2019’s National Trevor can’t come soon enough.

“I want that sense of joy when we hear people laughing, meeting strangers, having a drink and just being glad to be out for the evening,” Sandi explained.In National Trevor, pre-pandemic, she had “weirdly” focused on death and why we don’t talk about it enough…Her new show will be about “having fun, being silly, doing jokes and enjoying ourselves”.

For ticket availability, go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

