See the Sam Newbould Quintet soon in Nottingham.

Peggy's Skylight, Nottingham, September 24.

This gig is not to be missed by fans in the area.

Based in Amsterdam, the quintet won the prestigious Keep an Eye Records in 2019 and were selected artists at the InJazz Showcase Festival 2021.

Their sound mixes the melodic lyricism of jazz and folk with progressive rock energy and explosive improvisations.

Their last album, Bogus Notus, was inspired by the wildness of the northern English landscape, and received widespread praise.

The group has been invited to perform at Europe’s festivals including Love Supreme Festival, the Vortex, and Amsterdam Jazz Festival.

The band is touring, premiering new music for a third studio album to be released in 2024.

The line-up is Sam Newbould (alto sax), Bernard van Rossum (tenor sax), Xavi Torres (piano), Jort Terwijn (bass) and Guy Salamon (drums).

For more, you can go to samnewbould.com