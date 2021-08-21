Rush returns for more reggae fun at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse, September 7.

Lovers of the reggae in the area will be delighted to hear that the popular show Rush is back for one night only at Nottingham Playhouse soon.Come along and see the show that tells the story of reggae music, from the arrival of the Windrush Generation from Jamaica – bringing their stories, history and music with them – and hear how their music evolved through the decades to take the world by storm.Narrated by comedian John Simmit, the show features ska, rock steady, calypso, gospel, lovers rock, dancehall and reggae, all played live by the JA Reggae Band.Get ready to dance to the music of Desmond Dekker, Jimmy Cliff, Toots & The Maytals, Prince Buster, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Lord Kitchener, Millie Small and many more.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for what should be a popular event, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Don't miss Rush when it returns to Nottingham Playhouse.

