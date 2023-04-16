RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4 Tour hits Nottingham Royal Concert Hall stage

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, April 27.

Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 4 Tour will have been counting down the days until it reaches the area.

The visit follows two hugely successful live tours of the UK TV phenomena as audiences have flocked to shows to witness the glittering production.

The Official RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series Four Tour is coming to Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall.

The tour will feature all 12 queens from the series, so prepare to spend an evening with winner Danny Beard, runner-up Cheddar Gorgeous, plus Baby, Black Peppa, Copper Top, Dakota Schiffer, Jonbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop and Starlet.

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to be presenting our third live tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. It is a show that is outrageous and exciting in equal measures and audiences just absolutely love it.

"Get ready for a completely laugh out loud evening of no-holds-barred entertainment!”RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: The Series 4 Tour is presented by Werq The World producers Voss Events and the multi-award-winning media company behind the Drag Race franchise, World of Wonder, in co-operation with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor.

To check ticket availability, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk