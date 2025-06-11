Are the band set to release their 25th studio album later this year?

New reports are emerging that The Rolling Stones are set to release a brand new album.

Three of the members are suggested to be currently working on a follow up to Hackney Diamonds in West London recently.

The news comes as the band are set to re-issue a previous album to celebrate Ronnie Wood’s 50th anniversary with the band.

Could recent reports about The Rolling Stones' activities in 2025 explain why they dropped their proposed summer tour this year?

According to The Sun, band members Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood have been secretly holed up in a West London recording studio, working on the follow-up to 2023’s Hackney Diamonds – which would be the group’s 25th studio album.

Though the band were rumoured in 2024 to be launching another tour this year, reports that have emerged might explain the change of plans for The Rolling Stones. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The report states that the group has laid out 13 tracks at Metropolis Studios under the watch of producer Andrew Watt, who also oversaw the production of their 2023 album.

Rumours persisted throughout 2024 that the perennial touring group would hit the road once again this year, with dates across Europe and at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium put 'on hold' – though there was still hope the band would tour in 2026. This new album work now appears to be the reason for the tour's cancellation.

With the band now reportedly at the point where they are to decide upon a release date, could those 2026 dates now correspond with a new album tour? If that is the case, it would mark their 41st significant tour since their formation back in 1962, which includes their most recent 2023 tour for Hackney Diamonds

In the interim, the group is set to release a reissue of their 1976 album, Black and Blue, to mark the 50th anniversary of member Ronnie Wood joining the band. The new release will include two new tracks alongside more 'polished' masters of the original works on the album.

