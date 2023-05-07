Roll back the years with Sun Records The Concert at Nottingham venue soon

Sun Records The Concert is coming to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, May 20.

An exciting live music show is to hit the stage soon at the city centre venue.

The official Sun Records concert show stars a multi-talented cast of singers and a supporting cast of amazing musicians.

Sun Records The Concert will revisit the recording studio and the legendary record label that brought you Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins, Rufus Thomas and scores more rockin’ pioneers, as they once again come to life live on stage in this highly popular and widely tribute show.

On July 18, 1953, Elvis Presley first walked through the doors of the Sun Record Company, paid $3.98 and recorded a demo acetate, My Happiness and That’s When Your Heartaches Begin.

The rest became rock’n’roll history.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk