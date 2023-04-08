News you can trust since 1952
Rock City gig later this year by hot properties The Sherlocks

By Steve Eyley
Published 9th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Nottingham Rock City, October 14.

The Sherlocks are on the road again later this year, including a visit to the Talbot Street-based venue.

Recent single Sirens delivered a big moment for the band, their fierce and uncompromising new sound being rewarded with extensive Radio 1 airplay including Jordan & Vick’s Tune of the Week, as well as spins from long-term fan Jack Saunders.

    It has delivered a huge start for the campaign for upcoming album People Like Me & You, which follows on August 11.

    Now The Sherlocks continue their resurgence by sharing the new single Don’t Let It Out, which has all the ingredients of a classic indie anthem, its shout-along hook, squalling guitars and pounding beats coming together to provide a moment that will echo across festival fields and sounds just as irresistible on the radio.

    Details: For more information on tickets for the gig, you can go to www.rock-city.co.uk

