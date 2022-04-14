The Amazons

The band’s anthem-packed new album How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me is out in September on Fiction Records and you can see them at the Talbot Street-based venue later in the area when they tour to promote its release.

The Amazons’ third record is both a love letter and a rallying cry.

Expansive, uplifting, sun-drenched singalongs produced by Jim Abbiss (Arcade Fire, Arctic Monkeys, Adele), and featuring co-writing collaborations with the likes of Maggie Rogers and Jamie Hartmann, find the Reading four-piece emerging from the darkness of 2019’s Future Dust full of lust for life and post-pandemic hope.

The lads have just completed an arena tour as support for their friends Royal Blood and are looking forward to their headlining dates in the autumn.

For more on the gig, go to www.rock-city.co.uk