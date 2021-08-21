Rock City gig for indie sensation Cavetown
Cavetown
Rock City Nottingham, December 7.
The indie-pop phenomenon has released his dreamlike EP Man’s Best Friend and will be touring the country later this year to promote it.The EP reveals a new expansiveness and depth to his songs and is sure to win Cavetown even more fans.It is set to build upon Cavetown’s total of nearly a billion global streams (adding eight million per week), six million monthly listeners at Spotify, and 1.7 million YouTube subscribers.Growing up in Cambridge, he started writing and self-recording in his bedroom, then sharing his songs on Bandcamp.Soon after delivering his 2018 breakthrough album ‘Lemon Boy’, Cavetown landed his deal with Sire and began selling out major venues in the US and UK as well playing leading festivals like Lollapalooza, Reading, Leeds and TRSNMT.
Details: For more on the gig, you can go to www.rock-city.co.uk