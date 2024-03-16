Roarsome adventure on way to Mansfield Palace Theatre when Dinosaur Adventure Live visits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, April 12.

Dinosaur Adventure Live is the family show that is not to be missed when it comes to the Leeming Street venue.It has three dinosaur additions to the cast and a new story, making it even more roarsome than before.This awe-inspiring, wild adventure will captivate both the young and young at heart.Dinosaur Adventure Live immerses audiences in an enchanting and realistic world of dinosaurs.

You will journey to a world of living, breathing, life-like dinosaurs in this adventure and it will take you on an unforgettable interactive journey through the Jurassic era, introducing you to some of the most incredible species that ever walked the Earth.

Written by Mike Newman, the story is set in an over-grown lab on dinosaur island. When the island’s ancient volcano becomes active, it spells danger for everyone.Featuring two dinosaur-expert rangers and a wacky scientist, a roaring raptor, two adorable baby dinosaurs, an astounding apatosaurus and a spectacular spinosaurus, the show has educational and comic elements throughout.

Details: Go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk