Hot property Tom A Smith is coming to Notts for a gig in November at The Chameleon.

​The Chameleon, Nottingham, November 15.

The highly praised youngster has announced the details behind his latest collection ‘EP3’, alongside the euphoric new single Weirdo, and a wide range of live dates later this year.

Despite still being a teenager, the Sunderland-based newcomer has already achieved more than most artists do in a lifetime.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played his first ever gig aged eight, supporting local psychedelic rockers Detroit Social Club at legendary Newcastle venue The Cluny, performed at Glastonbury before he was even in secondary school, and Tim Burgess handpicked him to play his stage at Kendal Calling, making him the festival’s youngest ever performer.

He has played live with Sam Fender and Catfish & The Bottlemen, and supported other Northern acts on the rise like The Lathums.

Tom’s self-uploaded performances have also won fans amongst rock and roll royalty.

For more, you can go to tomasmithmusic.com