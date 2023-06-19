Rising stars Hot Milk to bring headline tour to Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Check out Hot Milk when they perform in Nottinghamshire later this year.

​Nottingham Rescue Rooms, November 19.

Hot Milk are releasing their debut album A Call To The Void on August 25 and have announced a headline tour, with a show at Nottingham Rescue Rooms on November 19.

Hot Milk have blossomed over the course of three self-produced EPs.

This rise has taken them to stadium support slots with Foo Fighters, the main stages of some of the best festivals globally, an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel in the US, tours with bands like Pale Waves and their own headline sold out shows, plus more than 50 million streams of the EPs alone.

“You won’t wanna look away from this horror show," said the band’s Han and Jim.

"After the album that nearly killed us, here’s the tour that brings us back to life for our biggest shows ever. We’re buzzing to bring you our life’s work so far, the only aim is to leave you with one of the best nights of your life."

Support comes from Witch Fever and Modern Error.

For more on the band, go to hotmilk.co.uk