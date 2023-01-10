Rising star songwriter Lucy Farrell to hit the road for Sheffield gig
Lucy Farrell
Bishop's House, Sheffield, March 19.
Award-winning English songwriter Lucy Farrell is on the road in March, sharing the songs from her long-awaited first solo album We Are Only Sound.
Speaking during a break between a duo tour with Andrew Waite and recording with The Furrow Collective, Farrell is happy to finally be riding the momentum of an upcoming synchronised solo album release and solo tour.
She said: “It’s exciting! It’s still a few weeks away and I’m caught up in the logistics of it, but it feels good.’
“These songs have been recorded for quite a while, and various things have been holding back the release. Hudson (Records) and I are simply happy to have them coming out, and to be playing for people again.”
While the full album is scheduled for release in February, Farrell has already sent up a flare for what to expect with the release of the haunting and hopeful single But For You.Details: For more, see lucyfarrellmusic.com
