Rising star Holly Humberstone to wow fans in Rock City show later this year

See Holly Humberstone at Nottingham Rock City on December 4 (Photo credit: Phoebe Fox)

Holly has returned to the UK after three months on the road in the USA with Grammy-winning pop star Olivia Rodrigo and Girl In Red, playing to thousands of fans every night.Holly has now announced she will be playing a string of UK dates this winter, with the tour closing at the Talbot Street-based venue on December 4.Taking to countless stages with just her guitar and keys, the 22-year-old Grantham-born breakthrough artist has become one of the most critically praised and sought-after touring artists in just two years since she was catapulted into the public arena.It’s been a whirlwind ride for Holly and you can see what all the fuss is about at Rock City later this year.

See www.rock-city.co.uk for more on how to get hold of tickets.Photo credit: Phoebe Fox

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

