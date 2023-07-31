You can see Freya Ridings performing at Rock City in Nottingham later this year.

​Freya’s year to date has seen her establish the ideal platform to launch the eagerly anticipated follow-up to her number three, Gold-certified and BRIT-nominated debut album.

Her first single of 2023, Weekends, proved one of her biggest hits to date as it earned a flurry of airplay and was propelled into the Top 40 of the Official Charts.

Subsequent tracks Face In The Crowd, Can I Jump? and Perfect continued to win new fans and reconnect with existing ones, and her profile was further boosted by announcing her own autumn headline tour.

Freya has now released her second album Blood Orange. The album emerges alongside its new single I Feel Love. Freya is looking forward to taking Blood Orange on the road, performing at a wide range of venues around the country.

For ticket availability, go to www.rock-city.co.uk