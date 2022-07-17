Rising star Courtney Marie Andrews to play in-store Nottingham gig

By Steve Eyley
Monday, 18th July 2022, 12:00 am
Courtney Marie Andrews (Photo credit: Brett Warren)
Courtney Marie Andrews (Photo credit: Brett Warren)

Nottingham Rough Trade, October 8.

The Grammy-nominated and critically-acclaimed songwriter has shared the title track from her forthcoming album Loose Future.

It is out out on October 7 via Fat Possum, the same week in which she will give an in-store performance in Nottingham.

On the new single, she marries the instrumentation of her earlier releases with her new album’s less traditional production on a song about new romance.

Speaking about the single, Courtney says: “These words slipped out of my mouth while speaking playfully with a lover, and we both agreed they needed to be a song about the unknowns of bracing for any romantic endeavour.”

To celebrate the release of Loose Future, Courtney will play a series of intimate in-store shows.

Details: See www.courtneymarieandrews.comPhoto credit: Brett Warren

