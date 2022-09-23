Rising star Courtney Marie Andrews is not to be missed in Nottingham gig

The Grammy-nominated and critically-acclaimed songwriter has returned with These Are The Good Old Days, the latest single from her forthcoming album Loose Future, which arrives on October 7 via Fat Possum.The new music arrives as Courtney announces a run of UK and European headline dates for 2023, following a series of intimate in-store shows in October.New single These Are The Good Old Days was inspired by a favourite saying of Courtney’s uncle, and is a gently-arranged reminder to live in the moment.The single is the third to be released from Loose Future, following the breezy and synth-abetted Satellite and the album’s arresting title track.“‘These are the good old days’ is a saying my uncle always says to try and remind us of the beauty of the now,” she explains.”I tend to always live in a constant state of hindsight being 20/20, and I wanted to write this as a sort of mantra to honour my family's sentiment. I also genuinely wanted to write a feel-good song after such a dark few years.”