Sheffield Leadmill, April 17.

One of Scotland’s most exciting young artists will embark on a run of UK dates in the spring.

These shows will follow the release of Brooke’s eagerly-awaited debut album Dancing At The Edge Of The World on January 31.

Known for her captivating live shows, Brooke has collaborated on the album with musician and producer James Skelly, best known as the frontman of The Coral. Redolent of the first offerings from Michael Kiwanuka, Duffy and Corinne Bailey Rae, it revels in lush, orchestral arrangements, irresistible rhythms and a voice that could have come right out of Motown.

Tipped by Rolling Stone UK as ‘one of 2023’s defining artists’ in their ‘Ones To Watch’ and in Dork Magazine’s ‘Hype List 2023’ and already garnering support from the likes of The Guardian, NME, BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music and Radio X, Brooke continues to rise as one of our hot talents.

