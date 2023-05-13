The latest tour from Freya Ridings will be visiting Nottinghamshire later this year.

​Nottingham Rock City, October 8.

Freya Ridings has enjoyed a successful year to date that has seen the singer establish the ideal platform to launch the eagerly anticipated follow-up to her number three, Gold-certified and BRIT-nominated debut album.

Her first single of 2023, Weekends, proved to be one of her biggest hits to date as it earned a flurry of airplay and was propelled into the Top 40 of the Official Charts.

Subsequent tracks Face In The Crowd, Can I Jump? and Perfect continued to win new fans and reconnect with existing ones, and her profile was further boosted by announcing upcoming live plans including The Coronation Concert, Glastonbury and her own autumn headline tour.

The latter will include a visit to the Talbot Street venue in the city centre. It will promote Freya’s recently released second album Blood Orange.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.rock-city.co.uk