Rising music sensation Cam Cole not to be missed in Nottingham and Sheffield shows

Cam Cole (Photo credit: Kitty Aurora)

Sheffield Corporation, November 24/Nottingham Bodega, November 27.

It‘s an exciting time to listen to Cam Cole and follow his journey.

From the streets of London, his songs, his guitars, his Farmer footdrums and his followers haven taken him across the world.

Shows in Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, an Irish tour, a 20-date UK tour, a standout performance at Festival Vaiven in Mexico which gained him thousands of new fans at the other end of the world and most importantly his first three-month USA tour where Cam sold out venues he had never been to before are all part of an incredible journey that only two years ago seemed impossible.

All these experiences have taken Cam’s stagecraft and musicianship to another level.

With new songs in the pipeline that he will debut , Cam is ready to bring it back to Albion.

Details: For more on the gigs, you can see www.camcole.com

