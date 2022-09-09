Rising Irish star Aoife Nessa Frances is not to be missed in Nottingham gig

Aoife Nessa Frances (Photo credit: Cait Fahey)

Nottingham Bodega Social Club, November 5.

Irish artist Aoife Nessa Frances has shared the single and video This Still Life, the third offering from her forthcoming second album Protector.

It is due on October 28 via Partisan Records and coincides with a string of live dates to promote it.Aoife will be supporting Destroyer on tour this autumn across Europe and the UK before embarking on her headlining European tour and co-headlining North American tour with Indigo Sparke in November and December.

On the new single, Aoife explained: “The song is about the juxtaposition of feeling small in an endless universe while reflecting on the significance of my own birth and existence.

”It’s about learning to move slowly through the world, listening to nature, and trusting that I can find my answers within.”

Details: For more, see https://aoifenessafrances.bandcamp.com/