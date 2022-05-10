Rising country star Joshua Ray Walker brings new album tour to Nottingham Running Horse

In just three years, the Dallas native has gone from virtual unknown to an artist Rolling Stone calls “country’s most fascinating young songwriter”.On new album See You Next Time, Walker shares an imagined yet truthful portrait of a broke down honky-tonk and the misfits who call it home: barflies and wannabe cowboys, bleary-eyed dreamers and hopelessly lost souls.His third full-length offering in three years, the album marks the final instalment in a trilogy that originated with 2019 debut Wish You Were Here and continued with last year’s breakout Glad You Made It, which No Depression declared “an album that outshines expectations for what country music can, and should, sound like.”He will be playing a selection of UK dates in support of his new album.