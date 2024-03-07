Rising comedy star promises a 'Riawakening' when tour reaches the area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottingham Canalhouse, April 17/Sheffield Leadmill, April 21.

Ria Lina is a highly accomplished comedian, writer, actor and one of the hardest working performers in the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

business.After a critically acclaimed stand-out debut on Mock The Week, Ria has quickly become a household name seen regularly on shows such as Have I Got News For You and Late Night Mash.

Most Popular

Don't miss Ria Lina's performance soon in Nottingham.

A hugely admired act on the UK comedy circuit, this multi-award-winning artist commands respect from the moment she walks onstage and delivers with natural ease, energy and fierceness.

Following the global pandemic, Ria Lina, a distinguished scientist and the only Filipina comedian in British

stand-up, unveils a fresh perspective on the world in her new show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an extension of her eagerly awaited debut tour, Riawakening, Ria fearlessly tackles the challenges of post-pandemic life, navigating the new normal, relationships in a digital era, the complexities of motherhood, and what it really means to be a woman today.

In December, the show was included in The Telegraph’s list of the ‘10 best comedy shows to see in 2024’.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for the shows, go to www.rialina.com