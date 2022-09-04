Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham Glee, November 7.

Fresh from a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Harriet Kemsley is bringing her new critically acclaimed show Honeysuckle Island to the area later in the autumn as part of a national tour.

Fed up with being told how to look and behave since she was a teenager, Harriet is taking a long hard squint at the beauty industry through her two remaining false eye lashes.

She channels her personal experiences into this hilarious show, sharing anecdotes and jokes on the vicious cycle of beauty enhancement.

Since having a baby daughter at the end of 2021, Harriet is reassessing societal pressures on women, bringing a funny, light, and important message of self-acceptance, embracing one’s uniqueness and Harriet’s unusual solutions to current beauty trends.

Harriet’s television appearances include performing on Live at the Apollo, as a panellist on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Hypothetical, Roast Battle, and her own show with her husband Bobby & Harriet Get Married. She also hosts a podcast Why Is Harriet Crying? with fellow comedian Sunil Patel.

Details: For more on the show, go to www.nottingham.co.uk/glee