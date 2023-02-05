Rising comedy ace Ray Bradshaw hits Playhouse stage with Deaf Comedy Fam show

Nottingham Playhouse, February 28.

​Following his ground breaking 2018 show, Deaf Comedy Fam, Ray Bradshaw’s new stand-up show, Deaf Com 1, covers his recent fatherhood, teaching his young son sign language and a disastrous trip to Bahrain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a show not to be missed from one of the brightest and most exciting acts on the UK circuit.Ray grew up with deaf parents. All of his shows are performed in both BSL and English, with Deaf Comedy Fam becoming the first ever live comedy experience for more than 800 deaf audience members.

Comedian Ray Bradshaw will be in action in Nottinghamshire later this month.

Most Popular

Ray spent 2021 and 2022 touring as John Bishop’s handpicked support act, having previously toured with Frankie Boyle.

Ray was the first comedian to win a Scottish Culture Award and is a regular host of Scotland’s most popular radio show, Off the Ball.

He has performed sell out solo festival shows in Edinburgh, Adelaide, and Melbourne to critical acclaim.

Ray Bradshaw explained: “I’m so excited to be go back out on tour and play all these amazing venues and even go to places I’ve genuinely never heard of. If you’ve read this far then it’s legally binding that you have to buy a ticket to the venue closest to you.”

Details: Go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk