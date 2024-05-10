Reverend And The Makers stalwart Cosens strikes out on his own with two gigs in our area

Ed Cosens is to promote his new album with gigs at venues in Sheffield and Nottingham. (Photo credit: @P_E_D_A_L_O)

Ed Cosens

​Sheffield Leadmill, May 24/The Chapel, Nottingham, May 31.

​Ed Cosens is the long-time co-songwriter and chief lieutenant to Jon McClure in Reverend & The Makers, and former bandmate of Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner and Matt Helders.

Now he has found his own voice as a singer of his own beautifully crafted, emotionally resonant songs that tap into the human condition with the skill of a seasoned balladeer.

Cosens explained: “I’m really proud of what I achieved in the Makers but I suppose now I’d like my story to be told and heard.”

His album Somewhere Between Dark And Light is out on May 24 and he is will be playing a string of live dates – including two in our area – to promote it.

The album offers an immediate variety of classic songwriting, delving into personal territory for inspiration. Gorgeous new single Little Boy is perhaps the most personal song on the album.

Details: For more , go to www.edcosens.com