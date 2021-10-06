Rescue Rooms gig by Bloxx is not to be missed
Bloxx
Nottingham Rescue Rooms, October 27.
The last few years have seen the Uxbridge four-piece stake their claim as one of the UK’s leading indie pop outfits, crafting a definitive brand of confessional, relatable anthems that don’t shy away from personal issues - whether that’s LGBTQ+ representation in the scene, relationship breakdowns, or mental health.They returned earlier this year with single Everything I’ve Ever Learned, the first piece of new material since Bloxx released debut album Lie Out Loud in August 2020 to critical acclaim.Produced by Rich Turvey (Blossoms, Oscar Lang), it is arguably the quartet’s biggest song to date, taking Bloxx to soaring new heights.Building on sonic foundations established in Lie Out Loud, the band also bring genius new elements into play, pushing their sound to glorious new territories.Come along and you can see what all the fuss is about.