Relive Forest's Wembley triumphs with the players at special night

Stuart Pearce celebrates after the Littlewoods Cup Semi-final 2nd leg against Bristol City in 1989 (photo by Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images)

Football fans can step into the history books for a night of celebration in honour of the legendary Nottingham Forest team that secured back-to-back League Cup victories in 1989 and 1990.

An Evening with Nottingham Forest Legends gives supports the chance to relive the unforgettable Wembley finals, as Forest, captained by Stuart Pearce, triumphed in two hard-fought contests. The special evening will feature live appearances from Forest greats who played key roles in those campaigns, including Des Walker, Steve Chettle, Neil Webb, and of course, Stuart Pearce himself.

The exclusive event will be presented as a two-part live interview, taking the audience behind the scenes with stories from the dressing room, the training ground, and those special moments under the Wembley towers.

The event takes play at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham on Sunday January 25, starting at 8pm. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.