Lime Cordiale are pictured with recent collaborator Idris Elba.

Nottingham Rescue Rooms, September 27.

Australian band Lime Cordiale bring their long-awaited UK tour to Nottingham soon for a gig at the Rescue Rooms in the city centre.

The tour was originally due in January to celebrate the release of their EP with actor and DJ Idris Elba (pictured above centre), Cordi-Elba, which they recorded while Elba was in Australia filming.

Fronted by brothers Oli and Louis Leimbach, Lime Cordiale have enjoyed massive success in in their homeland in recent times.

They won Breakthrough Act at the 2020 ARIAS for their number one album 14 Steps To A Better You, which also saw them break the record for most tracks in Triple J's Hot 100 list and have had nine songs go Gold or Platinum.

Lime Cordiale’s hit singles Robbery and Temper Temper secured the band platinum accreditation.

Lime Cordiale have more than 1.5 million monthly listeners and upwards of 265 million streams on Spotify.

They have now moved to the UK and just released their new single Country Club.

Lime Cordiale’s infectious performances have made them one of Australia’s popular bands and they’re now working their magic over here.

