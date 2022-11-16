News you can trust since 1952
Razorlight's classic line-up to play Nottingham and Sheffield tour dates in 2023

By Steve Eyley
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Rock City, Nottingham, April 21/Sheffield Leadmill, April 23.

The indie icons will play an extensive run of UK tour dates next year, the first gigs with the classic line-up in a decade.

The group will also release a forthcoming album titled Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight, on December 9 via EMI.

    The release collates 11 of their finest moments plus two thrilling new tracks, You Are Entering The Human Heart and Violence Forever? that demonstrates how the band’s creative spark has been relit.

    Bridges have been built. The artistic, and sometimes unwieldy, connection between the Johnny Borrell and Andy Burrows has been re-established. It has been a heartening experience for those involved.

    Burrows explained: “Whilst our relationship hasn’t always been plain sailing, when Johnny and I sit down to write music together, there’s a magic that happens."

    Details: Go to www.rock-city.co.uk or www.leadmill.co.uk

