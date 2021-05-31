Puppet fun for all the family set to return to venues across Nottingham

Working in partnership, the Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall, City Arts Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University, have announced dates for the eagerly-awaited festival.

From Thursday, June 24 to Sunday, June 27, fans of all ages will be able to enjoy everything from spellbinding adventures and storytelling, to curious creatures and creations.

There will be shows, screenings, workshops and walkabouts to entertain the entire family.

Join Maid Marionette and a whole host of rebellious puppets, including the YOUnique Collective from New Art Exchange, on the Saturday as they weave their way around the grounds of Nottingham Castle, lending a touch of magic and carnival flavour to the newly reopened castle and grounds.

Then head to Sneinton Market on the Sunday for a choice of family shows followed by puppets in the plaza including the fabulous flamingos.

Also, on Saturday, June 26, from 11.30am, Nottingham-based Ditto Theatre will be blasting into space from outside Nottingham Playhouse with Rocket Girl, a walkabout puppet treat based on their award-winning show, where you will discover if you have what it takes to be an astronaut.

Elsewhere in the city, Norwich Puppet Theatre’s Pied Piper will be dancing into the Squire Performing Arts Centre for a special performance, as well as exhibitions at City Arts .

Following the success of Nottingham Trent University’s puppetry talks series at the last festival, they’ll once again celebrate puppetry with talks and debates from local up-and-coming - as well as established - creators and makers, which will take place earlier in June and be shared as part of the festival.

Broadway will be hosting an illustrated talk from Ronnie Le Drew, best known for his years as Zippy from TV’s Rainbow, and work on Labyrinth, The Muppets Christmas Carol, and more recently his work on Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. This will be followed by a screening of Labyrinth as well as a late-night screening of 80s puppet horror Child’s Play.

In order to keep everyone safe, organisers will be maintaining Covid rules throughout, including social distancing, masks where necessary, with many performances or events limited in number.

Tickets will need to be booked online in advance for all performances, except at the castle. For the full festival line-up and ticket booking, visit www.nottinghmpuppetfestival.co.uk

Nottingham Puppet Festival is grateful for the financial support from Arts Council England, the Foyle Foundation and Nottingham City of Literature, as well as the support from our many festival partners across the city.

David Longford, TRCH creative learning manager, said: “We are so delighted, after much rescheduling, to finally announce dates and programme for the second Nottingham Puppet Festival in June.

“Our first Puppet Festival in 2018 was a huge success and so we have been working hard to ensure that the festival returns and becomes a new and regular event in the city’s calendar.