Proud pubs of Warsop and Mansfield Woodhouse prepare to launch Pride celebrations

With Nottingham Pride returning on July 30, with a march in the city, pubs in Warsop and Mansfield Woodhouse are holding their own events over the weekend.

On Friday, July 29, The Coopers, on Leeming Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, will be hosting a pre-pride party from 8.30 pmtill late.

Jonty Gerlach, landlord, said: “We are openly an LGBTQIA+ and trans safe space in Woodhouse, and the majority of my staff are also members of the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen Emm, Sally Weaver and Lesley Elce are joining forces for Warsop pride event.

“We want to kick off Nottingham Pride celebrations in style.”The event includes drink and cocktail offers, with a drag act performance.

The pubs will offer a range of entertainment, such as drag performances, contests, fancy dress and pride-themed activities for residents and regulars.

Lesley Elce, Hare & Hounds landlady, said: "We have a good relationship with each other. It is great to work together.

The event is described as a pre-pride party.

“We are offering residents the opportunity to walk between our pubs and enjoy the event and entertainment on offer.

”We have started a network where we support each other as landladies, so that we can work together on events like this but also support one another’s business and the wider community.”

Karen Emm, The Talbot landlady, said: “I have been in the pub trade for 10 years now. To finally have something like this is great, where we can join forces and run events like this for Pride is just fantastic.”This is definitely the start of something, for sure.”Sally Weaver, Crates & Grapes landlady, said: “This is brilliant. I think we should be working together. We are formidable women and want to continue bringing good things to Warsop.“I have an international drag artist on, Ida Slapta, throughout the event. Hopefully, next year, we can do it again. And maybe get the road shut off too. That would be good.

“Our pub will be raising money for the Warsop carnival.”

Lesley Elce, Sally Weaver and Karen Emm talk about the joint celebrations.

Each Warsop pub will be fundraising on the day. The Talbot will be fundraising for LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall, while Hare & Hounds will be fundraising for a defibrillator outside the venue.