The stage adaptation of Private Peaceful is now up and running at Nottingham Playhouse.
Running until February 26, Simon Reade’s new ensemble version of the much-loved book by Sir Michael Morpurgo is not to be missed.
The Peaceful brothers, Tommo and Charlie, have a tough rural childhood facing the death of their father, financial hardship and a cruel landlord.
Their fierce loyalty to each other pulls them through, until one day they both fall for the same girl. And then the Great War comes.
We join 18-year-old Private Tommo Peaceful in the trenches as he tells us a story of courage, devotion and sibling rivalry on what may be his last night on earth.
Private Peaceful was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal, won the Red House Children’s Book Award and won the Blue Peter Book Award. Acknowledged by Michael Morpurgo as his favourite work.
