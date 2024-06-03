Powerful play The Trials to feature young local talent at two Notts theatres

Don't miss The Trials this summer at Nottingham Playhouse and Mansfield Palace Theatre.

The Trials

​Nottingham Playhouse, August 14 to 16/Mansfield Palace Theatre, August 17.

Dawn King’s play is to be presented at the two theatres in partnership with the Donmar Warehouse. The production will feature 12 young local actors in the parts of the jury, alongside three professional actors.

In a future when the air has become unbreathable, three adult defendants fight to clear their names.

Called to account as the generation responsible for the unfolding environmental crisis, they are being judged by a jury of 12 teenagers, those paying the price for the actions of their elders. With their own futures hanging in the balance, are they seeking justice or revenge?

This powerful play is co-directed by Omar Khan and Hannah Stone.

Hannah commented: “I’m really excited to assemble a brilliant diverse cast of young people to take on this powerful and important play and support them to perform their socks off at Nottingham Playhouse and Mansfield Palace."

Omar added: "I'm so looking forward to handing over the main stage to some local young people, so we can share this brilliant and important story about climate change.”

Details: See www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk and www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

