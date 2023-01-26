Pop/Soul artist Sharon Watkins returns with empowering break-up anthem The One That Got Away

The new single gained the attention and support of BBC Introducing in East Midlands and it was the Chillout Track Of The Week on BBC Derby, BBC Leicester, BBC Nottingham and BBC Lincolnshire.

Her previous tracks, Proud and Stranded, achieved overwhelming success, amassing more than 250,000 views on YouTube and 150,000 on Spotify, and gained support from major media outlets like BBC Introducing, Wonderland Magazine and Earmilk.

Building on this, Watkins’ last single won the international song contest Song of the Summer, run by California-based company Artist Republik, triumphing as an underdog against more than 10,000 entries.

Collaborating with producer Sam Miller (The Hoosiers, One Direction), The One That Got Away is an intimate acoustic ballad about escaping a toxic relationship, growing stronger and embracing new beginnings, boasting enchanting piano melodies and the singer’s signature soulful vocals.

A collaboration with choreographer Stewart Arnold (Kate Bush) and dancer Florivaldo Mossi, who played Michael Jackson in the West End show Thriller Live, the powerful music video uses contemporary dance as the ultimate expression of conflicting feelings and the struggles of abusive relationships.

The stunning visuals show Watkins singing in an empty theatre observing the performance, which cleverly breaks the third wall when the female dancer dives from the stage into an underwater struggle, symbolising the emotional and mental turmoil surrounding the difficult break-up.

With the gentle music building to its passionate finale, The One That Got Away evolves into an empowering and relatable anthem about dealing with pain and moving on, while the video brings resolution as the singer is seen swimming away and emerging stronger, having escaped the past and embraced her fresh start.

Sharon Watkins in The One That Got Away music video.

Born in Manchester and now living in Nottingham, Watkins has always been involved in the local music scene.

Luckily, an unexpected break to her marketing career gave the singer-songwriter the opportunity to immerse herself in her artistic career with the creation of her upcoming album, teased through the intimate singles Proud, Stranded and The One That Got Away.

In addition to the highly anticipated debut record release, Watkins is planning to launch a number of online “Live Lounge” events to celebrate the premiere with her strong online fanbase.

Drawing inspiration from a variety of music genres and iconic pop stars such as Adele, Paul McCartney and Bruno Mars, Watkins is ready to solidify herself as a highly accomplished artist to watch for the future.

