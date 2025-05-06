Poignant comedy show deals with impact and chaos of domestic abuse

'Nottingham has always been a big part of my life': James Barr

Multi-award-winning comedian and broadcaster James Barr is bringing his fearless, critically acclaimed stand-up show Sorry I Hurt Your Son (Said My Ex to My Mum) to Nottingham this week.

At its heart is a four-year relationship that left James questioning everything. His ex’s final words to his mother, written in a Christmas card - “Sorry I hurt your son” - became the title of a show that lays bare the complexities of domestic abuse, and makes audiences laugh while doing it.

Telling his story in a bittersweet performance, James offers a bold take on the impact of abuse and the chaos that follows in an hour of poignant stand-up comedy.

On bringing his show to Nottingham, James says: “Nottingham has always been a big part of my life. My sister studied law here, so I used to visit and pretend I was clever enough to be a lawyer too, which, let’s be honest, absolutely was not the case. I love the energy in Nottingham. There’s a creative, rebellious spirit in the city and I can’t wait to perform here!”

By speaking out about his experiences, James hopes to give voice for the one in five adults who experience domestic abuse in the UK in their lifetimes.

James added: “This journey started in 2023 with me simply writing down my feelings on a piece of paper and reading them aloud to an audience. Since then, it’s grown bolder, stronger, and funnier with every performance. What my ex-boyfriend did to me isn’t my shame to carry, so I’m giving it back the best way I know how—by laughing at it.”

James is currently presenting every weekday across the UK on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show alongside Fleur East and Matt Haslam, winning Silver for Best Breakfast Show at the ARIA Awards. His provocative appearances on Piers Morgan Uncensored have racked up over 15 million views and counting.

The show comes to The Arts Theatre on Friday May 16. Visit nottingham-theatre.co.uk or call 0115 947 6096 to book.