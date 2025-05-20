Poetry festival fights through funding cuts to bring top talent to Nottingham

Audience members at a previous Nottingham Poetry Festival (photo: Tom Platinum Morley)

Organisers have lined up a lively programme for the Nottingham Poetry Festival, with more than 40 events packed into two weeks next month.

The festival will once again showcase poetry in all its forms, from emerging artists at open mics to nationally acclaimed poets, poetry set to music, poetry slams, workshops, debates and so much more across 50-plus venues.

Headline acts this year include the Michael Pedersen, whose work has attracted praise from the likes of Stephen Fry, Bernardine Evaristo, Irvine Welsh, Kae Tempest and many more. A prize-winning author, Michael's prose debut, Boy Friends, was published by Faber & Faber to rave reviews, and was a Sunday Times Critics Choice. His third collection, The Cat Prince & Other Poems, won the Books Are My Bag Readers Award for Best Poetry 2023. Pedersen has been shortlisted for the Forward Prizes for Poetry and The Saltire Scottish National Book Awards, and won a Robert Louis Stevenson Fellowship. Michael is Poetry Ambassador for Independent Bookshop Week.

Also on the bill is award-winning trans writer RJ Hunter, while three of the country’s finest hip hop acts and lyricists, Jah Digga, JayaHadADream and Cappo, will perform with full live bands.

Tickets are available for a select number of performances while the majority of the festival programme remains free to access. This all comes against a challenging funding backdrop, with the festival still reeling from losing 100 percent of its funding from Arts Council England as the festival prepares to celebrate its tenth year.

Tommy Rosley, Nottingham Poetry Festival director, said: “We are absolutely committed to making it this festival best we can. It was a huge shock not to receive the funding after ten years of running this very successful and nationally lauded event.”

While this year will go ahead as planned, the long-term future is more uncertain unless alternative funding can be secured.

Tommy added: “Nottingham is being hit hard right now by cuts to services across the city, the arts, and much more. Many across the city and the arts sectors are feeling the pressure.

“This is the same for countless projects and organisations across the city. There has been very little grassroots arts funding in Nottingham this year and many creative industries, organisations, venues and individuals are feeling huge pressure across the city and country. Thanks to sponsors It’s in Nottingham and Castle Rock Brewery, Nottingham Poetry Festival will still go ahead in June, it is too precious a thing to let fade. The show must go on! ”

The team is working hard to make sure this year’s festival still packs a punch and is calling on everyone to come and out and show their support - whether that’s buying a ticket, attending a free show, performing at an open mic or signing up to be a volunteer.

Alex Flint, CEO of It’s in Nottingham, said: “Nottingham Poetry Festival is vital to our city’s creative and cultural life. Supporting it means backing the voices, stories and talents that make Nottingham unique. In the face of funding challenges, we’re proud to stand behind this festival and help ensure it continues to inspire, connect and uplift our communities.”

Festival creative director Alma Solarte-Tobón said: “We take great pride in our city's vibrant poetry scene, and this year is no exception. Despite the challenges, we have some great headline acts visiting our city, but it is mainly our local poets and the community that inspire us to continue this celebration. Recognising groups such as DIY Poets, GOBS, Poets Off the Endz, Young Carers, and many other wonderful, talented poets is what this festival is all about. Our city, our words—We are Nottingham!”

The festival runs from June 13 to 22. Visit nottinghampoetryfestival.com for details.