Teaching podcasters The Two Mr Ps are returning to theatres across the UK in 2025 and 2026 as they take their-award winning podcast back on the road with new live show Let That Be A Lesson...

Prepare for an evening filled with laughter at Sheffield Memorial Hall on February 18, 2026, as they share more hilarious stories and anecdotes about the challenges teachers, parents, and school staff face while working with the most unintentionally funny comedians of all - children.

This outing will follow on from the sell-out success of their hit previous live tours in 2022 and 2023 for teaching brothers Lee and Adam Parkinson.

Drawing from their uproarious classroom experiences, as well as the most embarrassing, cringeworthy, and downright hilarious tales from educators across the UK, the Two Mr Ps will have you laughing until your

cheeks hurt. And just like in school, audience participation is encouraged.

On the new tour, Lee Parkinson, aka ‘ICT Mr P’, said: “I am buzzing to be bringing Let That Be A Lesson… to theatres across the UK.

"It’s a chance to celebrate and have a good laugh at the highs and lows of parenting and life in the classroom, with the people who make it all worthwhile—our incredible audience. Our shows are all about community. Teachers, parents, and anyone who’s ever stepped into a classroom can relate - and we love giving the audience a chance to share their own hilarious and heartfelt experiences.”

Tickets are on general sale now at 2MrPsPodcast.com.