Podcast stars Spencer and Vogue to come to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall for live date

Podcast stars Spencer and Vogue are coming to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall next year on their live tour.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, May 10.

Two of the country’s most popular podcasters - broadcasters and married couple Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams – are stepping away from the recording booth to head out on their first ever live tour, and tickets are now on sale.

The Spencer and Vogue podcast launched in August 2020 and instantly topped podcast charts with just the trailer.

Now they are inviting listeners to join them as they go live for a night of laugh-out-loud stories and insights into their life and what makes them tick.

As millions of listeners who tune into Spencer and Vogue each week already know, there’s never a dull conversation or lack of opinion when this pair are behind the microphone.

Audiences will find out what they are doing, thinking and disagreeing on, up close and in person.

Speaking about the new tour, presenter and DJ Vogue said: “I’m so happy we get to take our podcast on tour.

”We have dug deep and I have managed to find some unexpected things about Spenno that I can’t wait to share with you!

"He, on the other hand, would rather they stay in the vault… We want everyone to have a great night out and as much fun as possible at our show.”

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk