Plenty of horseplay when comic Nick Mohammed hits road again
Nottingham Theatre Royal, May 6.
After a sell-out UK tour and extended run in London’s West End in 2023, Taskmaster and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed returns as his critically acclaimed alter-ego Mr. Swallow with a new show, Show Pony.
Show Pony has been described by Mr. Swallow as “payback for everyone who didn’t come to the last tour” and will cover everything from not having his own sitcom to not having his own sitcom… and everything in between. Expect magic, music and a whole load of new mistakes.
Double Emmy award nominee Nick is one of the UK’s most celebrated comedians, actors and writers. He has received critical acclaim for previous Mr. Swallow shows Dracula, Houdini and A Christmas Carol-ish.
Nick can currently be seen as Billy Blind in Sally Wainwright's hit series The Ballad of Renegade Nell on Disney+. Nick created, wrote, executive produced and co-starred, alongside David Schwimmer, in Sky TV’s hit show Intelligence.Nick Mohammed said: “Once bitten, twice shy! It is with the deepest pride that I subject the nation to another bout of Mr. Swallow. And this time, I won’t even be doing the whole thing on roller-skates!”
For more on tickets for the gig, go to www.trch.co.uk
