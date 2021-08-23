Plenty for fans of theatre to look forward to in the area

See The Da Vinci Code at Nottingham Theatre Royal in early 2022.

Based on the best-selling novel by Dan Brown, The Da Vinci Code has been adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel. It can be seen at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from January 17 to 22.

Can you crack the code and solve a centuries old mystery?

The curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Follow the pulse-racing journey as Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history.

In a breathless race through the streets of Europe, Langdon and Neveu must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

For more on tickets, you can see www.trch.co.uk

For something a little lighter, you can try Sunny Side Up at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story

Written, directed by and starring John Godber, Sunny Side Up is the hilarious and moving account of a struggling Yorkshire coast B&B and the people who run it.

Join down to earth proprietors Barney, Cath and Tina in the production, which runs at the Leeming Street-based venue from Thursday, September 30 to Saturday, October 2.

Share their stories of awkward clients, snooty relatives and eggs over easy, in this seaside feelgood rollercoaster which digs into what ‘staycations’ are all about.

If you’re thinking of holidaying at home this year, why not book into the Sunny Side boarding house soon?

Mansfield Palace Theatre

For more on tickets, go to mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Finally, don’t leave it too late to get your tickets for A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story at Nottingham Playhouse.

League of Gentlemen and Sherlock star Mark Gatiss has adapted the classic Charles Dickens tale and will also appear in the production as Jacob Marley.

It will be staged at the city centre venue from October 29 to November 20.

It’s Christmas Eve. As the cold, bleak night draws in, the avaricious Ebenezer Scrooge is confronted by the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley.

Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn’t too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he’ll have to face three more eerie encounters…

Don’t miss this fantastic offering, a great evening of Dickensian spookiness at the Playhouse.

For more, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.