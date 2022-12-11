Playhouse production of A Christmas Carol gets BBC screening over festive period

Mark Gatiss as Marley's Ghost in A Christmas Carol

BBC Four, Christmas Day, 7pm.

Hot on the heels of the cinematic release of the Nottingham Playhouse production of Mark Gatiss’s retelling of the Charles Dickens classic, the adaptation will now be part of the BBC’s 2022 Christmas schedule.

The acclaimed production, which was directed by Adam Penford, premiered at Nottingham Playhouse in November last year before transferring for a run at London’s Alexandra Palace Theatre, where it was filmed in front of a live audience.

The film version was released nationwide to UK cinemas this November and will be shown on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer over the Christmas period.

Mark Gatiss stars as Jacob Marley alongside Nicholas Farrell as Scrooge.

This powerful tale of life, love, loss and redemption is as relevant today as when it was first published 179 years ago.

Adam Penford said: “To be part of the BBC Christmas line-up is a first for Nottingham Playhouse and something we’re incredibly proud of. This is the third time we’ve collaborated with Mark Gatiss at the Playhouse and he always creates something innovative, theatrical and popular with audiences.”

It’s a cold Christmas Eve and mean-spirited miser Ebenezer Scrooge has an unexpected visit from the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley.

Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn’t too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he’ll have to face three more eerie encounters…

