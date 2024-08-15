Pioneering offering A Raisin In The Sun is not to be missed at Nottingham Playhouse

Don't miss A Raisin In The Sun when it is performed at Nottingham Playhouse later this year.

A Raisin In The Sun

Nottingham Playhouse, November 5 to 16.

Groundbreaking, pioneering and challenging, Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun broke barriers as the first play by a Black woman on Broadway.This classic family drama full of humour and heart, remains relevant and powerful in a world still divided by inequality.

In a rented apartment on Chicago’s South Side, the Younger family is full of hope, dreams, grief, and big plans.Their beloved father has died, and the money from his life insurance policy could change their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mama wants to put down roots in a home of her own. Her daughter Beneatha has her heart set on becoming a doctor. But her son Walter Lee thinks the money is his to spend — and he’s willing to sacrifice his values and his family to get what he wants. Each must face what it means to escape the confines of a segregated society. How do you create a meaningful life in a world designed to keep you down?

Director Tinuke Craig said: “It is a privilege to once again work alongside the creative powerhouse that is Headlong in their 50th year. The time is right to bring Lorraine Hansberry’s classic A Raisin in the Sun back to the stage in a relevant, fresh new production for today.”

For more on tickets, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.ukFor more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.