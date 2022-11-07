Peter Kay to play Nottingham dates on first tour in 12 years - and here's how to get tickets

See Peter Kay in Nottingham and Sheffield next year in his first stand-up tour in 12 years.

Sheffield Utilita Arena, February 17/Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, July 14 and 15.

One of Britain’s best loved comedians, Peter Kay, is finally returning to stand-up comedy after 12 years and will be bringing his new arena tour to the area for dates at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield next year.

Tickets to see him in action go on sale from 10am on Saturday, November 12.

Most Popular

The Bolton comic explained: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.

“And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

Peter’s 2010 tour still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, playing to over 1.2 million people.

Peter Kay first rose to fame more than 20 years with his Channel Four series That Peter Kay Thing, followed by the much-loved Phoenix Nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, his stand-up shows have brought laughter to millions and his BBC smash hit comedy Car Share took him to a whole new level of acclaim and popularity.

Details: For more on how to get tickets for the shows, you can go to www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk