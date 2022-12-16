Peter Hook and the Light to perform Joy Division celebration at Sheffield gig

Don't miss this gig by Peter Hook and the Light at Sheffield Foundry on April 15. (Photo by Derick Smith)

A founding member of the seminal Manchester act, Hooky will be revisiting Joy Division’s trailblazing debut album Unknown Pleasures, plus its equally iconic follow-up Closer, live and in their entirety, with the accompaniment of his band The Light.

Promising a retrospective evening that will also shine a light on highlights from across Hooky’s career, fans in attendance can expect an opening set of New Order classics as an appetiser.

Respecting the inspiration and impact of the landmark debut album Unknown Pleasures and the immaculately produced second Closer, fans attending these Peter Hook & The Light perfomances can expect both albums to be played in track order.

With The Light having toured for a dozen years, they have now played 11 albums in full from Hooky’s bands and performed a repertoire of more than 130 songs, making their live sets diverse as they take in many celebrated album tracks and fan favourites across the concerts.

