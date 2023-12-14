Pete Tong returns to the area in 2024 with Nottingham Motorpoint Arena show

Pete Tong - Ibiza Classics will be back in the area in late 2024.

​Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, December 6, 2024.

DJ, broadcaster and global dance music legend Pete Tong will bring his critically acclaimed Ibiza Classics back to the area for a new show in winter 2024.

He will once again be joined by long-time collaborator Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra.Ibiza Classics has firmly cemented itself as part of the live music calendar becoming the world's most iconic orchestral electronic music event.

Celebrating the legacy of dance music, the new live show will include a host of special guest DJs and singers showcasing stunning reimagines of timeless classic house tracks.

Combining unique orchestration with unparalleled electronic production, ravers rejoice as it is set to be the party of the year reminiscent of the White Isle and its musical history.

Details: For more on the gig, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com