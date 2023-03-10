Perfect blend of vintage and modern with Scott Bradlee's PostModern Jukebox

Check out performances by Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield on the latest tour. (Photo credit: Dana Lynn Pleasant)

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, April 16/Sheffield City Hall, May 6.

Times change and trends come and go, but the classic sounds of the past only appreciate with age.

Postmodern Jukebox's Life In The Past Lane Concert Tour is a celebration of the greatest 20th century musical genres, fused with the recognisable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect blend of both vintage and modern.

The show will see PMJ presenting a cast full of today's most exciting vocalists, instrumentalists, and tap dancers, to bring you the top-shelf entertainment experience for which the phenemenon is now known.

Whether you're a vinyl aficionado or a TikTok fashionista, catch a ride with us for an unforgettable trip through 100 years of timeless music.

Details: For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk