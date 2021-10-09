Panto fun for all the family later this year at Mansfield Palace Theatre
Sleeping Beauty
Mansfield Palace Theatre, November 27 to January 2.
Have you got your tickets yet for what promises to be a wonderful theatrical treat for all the family?Fans of Sleeping Beauty will have their dreams come true this Christmas at Mansfield Palace Theatre as Princess Briar Rose wakes from the longest nap ever to give the town the Christmas it’s been longing for. The Palace’s biggest selling panto to date, Sleeping Beauty returns to kickstart celebrations in the town.Following in the footsteps of its record breaking run in 2014, two of the cast favourites from that show return.Amy Thompson, Channel 5 Milkshake presenter, will reprise her role as Princess Briar Rose and crowd favourite Adam Moss makes a welcome return in his now traditional role as comic, playing Silly Billy this year.
Details: For more on how to get tickets, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.ukPhoto by Robert Workman